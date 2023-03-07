Latest on plans for a $6 million fire station in Buford

More than $6 million could be approved for the construction of Hall County’s Fire Station 17 on Holiday Road in Buford.
Station 17, once complete, would be located within five miles of Lake Lanier Islands and provide first responders a quicker response time to the area in the event of an emergency. “Station 17 is in the perfect location to help other stations in the second battalion with call volume, provide quick response times to surrounding businesses like Lanier Islands and house our Marine Rescue boat, which will now have closer access to Lake Lanier,” said Kimberlie Ledsinger, spokesperson for Hall County Fire Rescue.
Hall County’s Board of Commissioners will decide Thursday, March 9, on whether to approve up to $6.3 million to Sunbelt Builders to build the new facility. Sunbelt was the company responsible for the 2021 completion of Fire Station 1 on Gillsville Highway in Gainesville. The funds for the station will come from SPLOST, a special purpose local option sales tax.
Fire Chief Chris Armstrong told commissioners at Monday’s work session that the price of building the new station will exceed the amount spent on Station 1, which was $2.8 million, because of increased building costs.
“There’s probably about a 30-40% increase, if I were to guess,” he said. “Construction costs have gone way up since we finished the completion of Station 1.”
According to a financial summary of the item, plans to build Station 17 will resemble those used to construct Station 1.
“This project includes the site grading, building construction, vehicular drives, septic system, utility connections and associated appurtenances for two new fire stations,” county documents state. “Fire Station 1 and 17 will use the same plan and have three bays with an approximate building footprint of 9,307 square feet. The construction type will be a combination of steel frame and masonry load bearing construction, brick veneer, metal roof and drywall interior in the living quarters.”
County spokesperson Sarah Crowe said an exact date of construction at the site, if approved, has not yet been determined.