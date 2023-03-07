Latest on plans for a $6 million fire station in Buford

More than $6 million could be approved for the construction of Hall County’s Fire Station 17 on Holiday Road in Buford.

Station 17, once complete, would be located within five miles of Lake Lanier Islands and provide first responders a quicker response time to the area in the event of an emergency. “Station 17 is in the perfect location to help other stations in the second battalion with call volume, provide quick response times to surrounding businesses like Lanier Islands and house our Marine Rescue boat, which will now have closer access to Lake Lanier,” said Kimberlie Ledsinger, spokesperson for Hall County Fire Rescue.