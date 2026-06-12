Former Times general manager inducted into exclusive Georgia Press Association group Former Times General Manager Norman Baggs, third from right, was inducted into the Georgia Press Association's Golden Club during a luncheon on Friday, June 12. At far left is Charles Hill Morris Jr., CEO and President of Morris Multimedia, which owns The Times. He introduced Baggs at the luncheon. Former Times General Manager Norman Baggs was inducted into the Georgia Press Association’s Golden Club on Friday, June 12.