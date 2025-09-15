Discover the Magic of the Golden Isles with the World’s Best Tour Guide

SPONSORED CONTENT
Golden Isles Adventure – November 10–12, 2025
This fall, travelers will embark on an unforgettable Golden Isles Adventure, a three-day journey filled with history, nature, fine dining, and coastal charm at Jekyll Island. Hosted by Lori Maxim, our wonderful and energetic World’s Best Tour Guide (and trip planner), this adventure is sure to bring lasting memories and friends.
The trip begins on Monday, November 10, when guests gather at The Times office in Gainesville before boarding a motor coach bound for Jekyll Island. Along the way, there will be rest stops and a picnic-style lunch from Sweet Magnolias Café and Bakery. That afternoon, participants will enjoy a guided ranger walk through Jekyll Island’s maritime forest, beaches, and marshlands before checking into the newly renovated Hampton Inn & Suites. The evening will feature a lively meet-and-greet reception followed by a seafood dinner at Tribuzio’s, one of the island’s premier dining spots.
Tuesday offers a full day of exploration and leisure. After breakfast, guests will experience a private trolley ride through Jekyll Island’s Historic District, including tours of a historic cottage, Faith Chapel, and the Mosaic Museum. The late morning is reserved for shopping at the new District Shops at Pier Road, where unique boutiques range from Georgia-grown goods and sweets to Christmas décor and even a Gilded Age photo studio. Lunch will be enjoyed on the pier at The Wharf, a waterfront restaurant offering fresh local seafood with stunning views. In the afternoon, the group will tour the Georgia Sea Turtle Center, learning about conservation efforts and viewing recovering turtles before returning to the hotel for some downtime. That evening, travelers will gather again for cocktails and a fine dining experience at Reid’s Apothecary & Speak Easy.
The adventure concludes on Wednesday, November 12, with breakfast and a final excursion to Fort King George State Historic Site. There, visitors will step back in time with a guided tour and even witness a musket-firing demonstration. A picnic lunch will follow before the bus departs for Gainesville, arriving at The Times office by early evening.
With a balance of history, nature, culture, and relaxation, the Golden Isles Adventure promises to be a memorable getaway along Georgia’s beautiful coast.
