We tried 3 viral fast-food movie collabs. Here’s how they rated To celebrate the holiday season, McDonald's collaborated with The Grinch to create a limited-time meal with your choice of 10 McNuggets or a Big Mac, Dill Pickle McShaker Fries, a medium drink and a pair of socks. This is the second adult Happy Meal following the Minecraft movie meal from April this year. - photo by Adriana Cascio These three fast-food movie collabs are the crossovers nobody asked for — but they still blew up the internet.