3 fine dining options in Hall County for a fancy evening out

Scott's Downtown

Scott’s Downtown keeps a polished dinner menu with a range of premium steak and seafood dishes and a few Southern classics like low-country shrimp and grits and fried oysters. The restaurant also provides an extensive cocktail menu for those wanting to kick back and unwind after work.

Antebellum

Experience fine dining in Flowery Branch by visiting Antebellum, which resides in an 1890s style home in the city’s historic district. The restaurant offers a seasonal menu with ingredients from local farms, as well as traditional American dishes with a gourmet twist. Some of the menu items include cocoa-crusted duck breast, grilled Atlantic salmon, wild farm greens and a local charcuterie and cheese board.

Luna’s

This mainstay located in the Hunt Tower off the Gainesville square features a refined dining experience and a traditionally American menu with dishes such as grilled pork chop with whipped sweet potatoes or salmon with basmati rice and vegetables. Dress to impress and don’t miss the piano bar.