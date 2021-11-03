Hoops and faith: Gainesville minister Michael Thurmond entwines two worlds

Today, he’s one of the most visible mentors to athletes and coaches in the community.

Thurmond is a full-time pastor with Free Chapel who also works with the Greater Hall Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

On Wednesday, the husband and father of three sons gave a passionate talk during the Greater Hall Fellowship of Christian Athletes’s Basketball Media Day about following his calling into the ministry, despite many unexpected curveballs he had to dodge in high school.

Part of his talk was scripted, while the rest was completely impromptu.

His biggest bullet point was making sure athletes were mindful of developing a greater purpose to life than simply dribbling the ball.

That was one of his own personal struggles, even though he felt a strong pull to serve the Lord by the time his senior season rolled around with the Red Elephants.

“When I was a kid, that basketball was everything,” Thurmond said, after wrapping up the event with more than 50 high school basketball programs from Northeast Georgia on hand at Free Chapel.

These days, you’ll still see Thurmond on the basketball court, regularly coaching the top up-and-coming prospects in Hall County.

One of his proving grounds for athletes is his groups that meet on Saturday mornings at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church in Gainesville.

Thurmond is a man involved in many endeavors, but still gets nostalgic talking about basketball and the importance of sports for young people.

“I love the game of basketball and all the life lessons it can teach,” Thurmond said. “I really love what it represents.”

However, it is just a piece of the pie that was formed early in his childhood.

Thurmond was primarily raised by a hard-working mother, Brenda Thurmond, who held down more than one job at a time.

During his high school years, Thurmond struggled with missing his father, Mike, who spent a number of years in prison but is now free and again a part of his life.

One of the reasons Thurmond feels such a strong calling to give back through sports is the fact that many young people he works with today don’t have a consistent male role model.

So, he figures, who not me?

Growing up, some of the men who had the biggest impact were coaches, including former Gainesville boys basketball coach Jerry Davis and his assistant coach Virgil Amey.

Following his junior year, Thurmond started feeling the momentum of his own career starting to shift as Gainesville was coming off a trip to the basketball state semifinals, but Davis was about to retire for the first time as Red Elephants coach.

On top of that, Thurmond experienced a substantial back injury.

And Thurmond was navigating the emotions of not having his father in the bleachers for his games.

A talented player who entertained offers from smaller schools to play basketball, Thurmond stayed close to home and attended Gainesville College and then went to North Georgia.

Entering the ministry is something Thurmond avoided doing for a long time, even though he grew up a faithful member of Free Chapel.

“For a while, I tried to go into real estate,” Thurmond said, with a laugh. “I took that test about eight different times.”

One of his most respected role models is the charismatic Senior Pastor of Free Chapel, Jentezen Franklin.

In his late 20s, Thurmond was extended an offer to join the staff of the robust church campus in Gainesville.

At first, he didn’t think it was serious.

“I thought they wanted me to come to work as a janitor,” Thurmond said.

However, he ran with the offer and expanded his reach with his jovial personality.

Until he found his own rhythm in the ministry, he was drinking water from a fire hose.

It was a calling that has since stuck better than he could have ever imagined.

And Thurmond has found his own way to fuse sports, particularly basketball, with his Christian faith.

Hoops and worshiping are well intertwined for the personable pastor and mentor to teenagers.

His inner circle of influence also includes many coaches, including Red Elephants boys basketball coach Chuck Graham and former Red Elephants coach Benjie Wood, who now holds the same position at Buford.

Since accepting his calling, Thurmond said his life has come full circle.

He’s repaired his relationship with his father.

These days, he serves as an official for weddings of young men who he previously mentored.

Thurmond is also dabbling with becoming an author, including a project he calls ‘Letters to my Son.’

In addition to that, he serves on a number of community boards, including the Newtown Florist Club and Greater Hall Mental Health Board.

Still, Thurmond wants his greatest influence to be at home and be a loving husband to his wife, Ashleigh, and sons who range in age from 8 to one-month old.

He encourages other men to take up the same position in the community and help, wherever possible.

“If we can get men to stand in rooms with these kids, we’ll build a better community,” Thurmond said.



