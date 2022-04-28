Opinion: Dems use voter suppression as excuse for loss

When Democrats lose elections, they blame it on voter suppression. When Democrats win elections, voter suppression is nonexistent.

For instance, Democrat Stacey Abrams shouted “voter suppression” when she lost to Brian Kemp in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race. Conversely, when Georgia Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won their senatorial races in 2020, voter suppression wasn’t mentioned.

In 2020, Joe Biden received the most presidential votes ever and Democrats were mum on voter suppression. But if President Trump had been reelected, Democrats would have screamed “voter suppression” and probably impeached him a third time.

Democrats use voter suppression as a smokescreen to hide their fear of authentic voter integrity. They know future elections will be tougher now that many states have strengthened their laws i.e., Georgia’s “easy to vote, hard to cheat” election law overhaul in 2021.

Voter suppression is deliberate distortion. Nothing stops responsible, informed, patriotic and legal citizens from registering to vote and casting their ballots.

Thankfully, the so-called federal voting rights bill (H.R.1) was defeated twice in Congress. This legislation had nothing to do with voter suppression and everything to do with a dishonest national takeover of elections by Democrats. And if the voting process can’t be trusted, why cast a ballot?

If you think the following provisions of this irrational bill don’t provide plentiful opportunities for cheating, you’re naïve, stubborn or delusional:

Mandating no-fault absentee ballots. There would be no witness signature or notarization requirements. States would be forced to accept absentee ballots up to seven days after Election Day if postmarked by Election Day.

Forcing states to provide widespread drop boxes.

Requiring states to allow ballot harvesting so that any third party – including campaign staffers and political consultants – could pick up and deliver absentee ballots.

Authorizing online and Election Day voter registration.

Banning of voter ID laws, the most perplexing provision of this bill. Anyone could vote merely by signing a statement that claims who they are. Yeah, right.

Photo IDs are shown for doctor appointments, prescription pickups, alcoholic beverage purchases, cigarette purchases, welfare applications, food stamp applications, unemployment applications, hunting license applications, fishing license applications, marriage license applications, Medicaid applications, Social Security applications, check cashing, gun purchases, airplane boardings, car rentals, hotel registrations, ticket retrievals at will-call windows and more.

So why is it problematic to present an ID to vote? It’s a shameless ploy for padding election returns with illegible voters. Democrats know it and look the other way.

John R. Lott Jr., founder of Crime Prevention Research Center, said in a “Critical American Elections” speech on September 20, 2021: “The U.S. is an outlier among the world’s democracies in not requiring voter ID. Of the 47 countries in Europe today, 46 of them require government-issued photo IDs to vote.”

Mark my words. Stacey Abrams will howl “voter suppression” if she loses the 2022 election for Georgia governor.

Dick Biggs

Gainesville



