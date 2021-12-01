History behind the house Mellow Mushroom calls home in Gainesville

What is now the Mellow Mushroom on Green Street has a long culinary history.



The pizza place used to be a fine dining restaurant called Rudolph’s for 30 years before Mellow Mushroom took over about 12 years ago. One of Rudolph’s special features was a piano bar upstairs that the current owner of 700 Green St. still remembers going to as a kid.

John Bush grew up in Gainesville and was excited at the opportunity to own a historic Green Street home and open a Mellow Mushroom franchise at the location. But a few people in the area were skeptical of the psychedelic pizza chain taking over the 106-year-old building.