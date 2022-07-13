What you should know about the latest Covid variant

COVID-19 cases at Northeast Georgia Health System have risen over the past two months as a highly contagious omicron subvariant lingers, though experts say cases are less severe than past strains.

There were 58 COVID-19 positive patients in the health system on July 12, the last day that data were updated, compared to just three such patients on May 3, which was the lowest number this year. Cases remain relatively low compared to the peak of the omicron wave in January when more than 300 patients were infected with COVID-19.

But community case numbers are likely underreported due to the proliferation of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest subvariant and vaccine booster shots from the health system’s infectious disease expert.

What is the dominant strain right now and how severe is it?

BA.5, a subvariant of omicron, accounts for about 65% of cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control Prevention data as of July 9. Similar omicron subvariants account for the vast majority of cases since the last large spike in January.

“The big thing is that these variants are causing mostly mild to moderate infections,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, medical director for infectious diseases at the health system. “Most often the symptoms I’m hearing are that someone has bad muscle aches, fatigue, a fever, sore throat, some may have a cough.”

Only a small percentage of patients in the intensive care unit at the health system are there due to a severe COVID-19 infection, Mannepalli said.

“The hallmark of these variants is that they’re highly transmissible,” Mannepalli said.

On July 12, 58 patients in the health system tested positive for COVID-19, but Mannepalli said many of those cases were for asymptomatic patients who came to the hospital for reasons other than COVID-19.