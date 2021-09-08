Medical Center golf tournament canceled due to COVID concerns

Northeast Georgia Health System has canceled its annual Medical Center Open golf tournament.
The decision was made “due to the rising number of COVID cases and increased staffing demands” at the hospital, according to a news release.
NGHS was caring for 317 confirmed COVID-positive patients Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The Gainesville Police Department’s mental health co-responder program, which was the beneficiary of the golf tournament, will remain the beneficiary in 2022.
Hospital officials said they will work with the Department for funding through this year.
“While we are committed to making sure Chief Parrish and the GPD have the funds needed to continue their important work over the next year, the overall donation amount is unknown at this time,” said Chris Bray, president and chief development officer for the NGHS Foundation. “We are working closely with Chief Parrish and our sponsors to determine what that donation will be this year.”
Bray said the Co-Responder program is dependent on this funding.
“The program provides a trained co-responder who accompanies officers responding to calls where mental health support resources would be beneficial, directly impacting the individuals and families involved,” he said in a statement.
Anyone wishing to donate to the NGHS COVID relief fund can go to nghs.com/give/covid.