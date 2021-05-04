Sonny’s BBQ in Oakwood torn down. Here's what comes next

Two years after closing, the old Sonny’s BBQ restaurant at 3445 Mundy Mill Road in Oakwood has been torn down.
A Discount Tire store is set to come in its place, Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said.
Other details about the store, including size and when it might open, weren’t immediately available, and Discount Tire spokespeople couldn’t be reached for comment.
Sonny’s was built on the 1.3-acre site in 1998.
When it closed in February 2019, Sonny’s franchise owner Ron Donley told The Times he had been forced to close three of eight Sonny’s restaurants, including the one in Oakwood, “because we couldn’t get them remodeled in the time frame Sonny’s (corporate officials) wanted.”
“For the square footage of the (Oakwood) building, it’s a very marketable lease right now, so I’m hoping that we’ll find somebody to go in there,” Donley added.
The Discount Tire adds to a growing tire shop presence in Oakwood.
The store will be next to Mavis Tires & Brakes and less than half a mile from a Firestone Complete Auto Care Center, which is under construction off Mundy Mill at Cedar Ridge Drive, near the entrance to Walden at Oakwood apartments.