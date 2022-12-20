Lula Councilman Gene Bramlett faces calls for resignation after sexual harassment complaint

Residents Dave Wilson and Joseph Johnson joined Grizzle in calling on the councilman to resign. Johnson referenced the latest investigative report and another from September that also named Bramlett for allegedly targeting residents via code enforcement.

“The cost of (the two investigations) is well over $10,000, not to mention the seminars you all are going to have to take now,” Johnson said. “What I’m asking, and my immediate concern as a citizen, is for the immediate resignation (of Bramlett) due to the number of problems that’s happened…that he's been involved with. The vulnerability and the liability for the city – I mean, what else is going to go on in the next three years. How much is that going to cost the city?”

“If we’ve got employees that work for the city and they're scared they’re going to be harassed…that’s a problem. That’s a toxic work environment. Who’s going to work if they just walk out? Where’s that going to leave the city?” he said.

During public comments, Wilson denounced Bramlett and expressed to council his belief that the money spent on investigative services could’ve gone to other areas for the betterment of the city. He later told The Times he believes Bramlett should submit his resignation after being named in two consecutive investigations.

“I feel it’s at that point,” Wilson said. “It costs a lot of money.”

Resident Roy Hall defended Bramlett and downplayed accusations made against him in the employee’s complaint.

“The investigation was open, done and closed,” Hall said. “Nobody is guilty of anything. I commend you, Mr. Gene (Bramlett)...I know who you are as a man, and I know you would never have any intent to do anything except serve the people of Lula.”

Mayor Joe Thomas expressed opposition to any effort to push for Bramlett’s resignation.

“I do not think he should resign,” he said.

Councilwoman Denise Shockley, the sole female on Lula City Council, seemed uncertain whether any form of action should be taken, indicating her desire to maintain impartiality on the matter.

“That’s something we just need to kind of wait and see,” Shockley said. “Right now, I’m not comfortable making that decision at this moment. I have a son, so I see it from both ways – as a female and as a (mother) of a son.”

Councilmen Tony Cornett and Garrett Smith declined comment.

Councilman Chip Horst couldn’t be reached for comment.

The report recommended no action be taken against Bramlett but suggested council and the mayor undergo Georgia Municipal Association sexual harassment training sessions. Those sessions will take place in the coming weeks.

Bramlett, who hasn’t commented publicly on the investigation’s findings, took office alongside Thomas in January.