What you need to know as first day of school approaches for Gainesville, Hall

The new school year is just around the corner. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know.
School year start dates
Hall County Schools (www.hallco.org): Friday, Aug. 5
Gainesville City Schools (www.gcssk12.net): Tuesday, Aug. 9
School day times
Hall County Schools
Elementary: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Middle: 8:30 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.
High: 8:30 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.
Gainesville City Schools
Elementary: 7:35 a.m. - 2:20 p.m.
Middle: 8:05 - 3:05 p.m.
High: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
School meals
A pandemic-era federal waiver allowing public schools to serve free meals to all students is expiring at the start of the school year. But Hall school officials say they will still serve students meals even if they haven’t submitted the qualifying paperwork or don’t have enough money on their accounts. Gainesville students are not charged for meals. Gainesville’s menu calendars are available on its website, as are Hall’s.
Buses
Hall County parents can download the myStop mobile app to track their child’s bus. Hall is still dealing with bus driver shortages, and buses tend to be late at the start of the school year. For more information, visit Hall’s website and Gainesville’s website.
COVID-19 guidelines
Masks will not be mandated at Hall or Gainesville schools, and vaccinations are not required. Gainesville and Hall will not report COVID-19 infections unless cases start to rise. For more on Hall’s guidelines, visit the website. And for Gainesville, their website.
Open houses for Gainesville City Schools
Elementary schools
Students will be contacted by their teacher to schedule an appointment.
Centennial Arts Academy
Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy
Friday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Fair Street International Academy
Friday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Gainesville Exploration Academy
Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Mundy Mill Arts Academy
Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
New Holland Leadership Academy
Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Middle schools
Gainesville Middle School East Campus
Friday, Aug. 5, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Gainesville Middle School West Campus
Students do not have to schedule appointments.
Sixth grade: Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Seventh grade: Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Eighth grade: Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Gainesville High School
Rising sophomores and juniors report to the alumni gym. Seniors report to the cafeteria. Juniors and seniors who wish to get their parking permit can do so at open house or they can come to the main office Monday-Thursday the first week of August from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ninth grade orientation: Monday, Aug. 8
Session 1: 9 a.m. - noon.
Session 2: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Tenth-12th grades: Friday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.