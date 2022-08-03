What you need to know as first day of school approaches for Gainesville, Hall

The new school year is just around the corner. Here’s a rundown of what you need to know.



School year start dates

Hall County Schools (www.hallco.org): Friday, Aug. 5

Gainesville City Schools (www.gcssk12.net): Tuesday, Aug. 9

School day times

Hall County Schools

Elementary: 7:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Middle: 8:30 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.

High: 8:30 a.m. - 3:35 p.m.

Gainesville City Schools

Elementary: 7:35 a.m. - 2:20 p.m.

Middle: 8:05 - 3:05 p.m.

High: 8:15 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

School meals

A pandemic-era federal waiver allowing public schools to serve free meals to all students is expiring at the start of the school year. But Hall school officials say they will still serve students meals even if they haven’t submitted the qualifying paperwork or don’t have enough money on their accounts. Gainesville students are not charged for meals. Gainesville’s menu calendars are available on its website, as are Hall’s.

Buses

Hall County parents can download the myStop mobile app to track their child’s bus. Hall is still dealing with bus driver shortages, and buses tend to be late at the start of the school year. For more information, visit Hall’s website and Gainesville’s website.

COVID-19 guidelines

Masks will not be mandated at Hall or Gainesville schools, and vaccinations are not required. Gainesville and Hall will not report COVID-19 infections unless cases start to rise. For more on Hall’s guidelines, visit the website. And for Gainesville, their website.

Open houses for Gainesville City Schools

Elementary schools

Students will be contacted by their teacher to schedule an appointment.

Centennial Arts Academy

Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy

Friday, Aug. 5, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fair Street International Academy

Friday, Aug. 5, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Gainesville Exploration Academy

Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Mundy Mill Arts Academy

Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

New Holland Leadership Academy

Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Middle schools

Gainesville Middle School East Campus

Friday, Aug. 5, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Gainesville Middle School West Campus

Students do not have to schedule appointments.

Sixth grade: Friday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Seventh grade: Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Eighth grade: Monday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Gainesville High School

Rising sophomores and juniors report to the alumni gym. Seniors report to the cafeteria. Juniors and seniors who wish to get their parking permit can do so at open house or they can come to the main office Monday-Thursday the first week of August from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ninth grade orientation: Monday, Aug. 8

Session 1: 9 a.m. - noon.

Session 2: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tenth-12th grades: Friday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.