Police investigating shooting in Gainesville Walmart parking lot
03072020 LIGHTS 1.jpg

Police said one man was in stable condition Tuesday, April 12, after being shot in the Walmart parking lot on Shallowford Road.

Gainesville Police were on the scene after 5 p.m. Tuesday and asked for anyone who may have witnessed to contact Hall County dispatch. The non-emergency number is 770-536-8812.

The man shot was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said one person of interest is in custody after what he described as a domestic incident.

Police initially received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. about a person with a gun at Walmart.

“Shortly thereafter, 911 began receiving multiple phone calls in regards to shots being fired,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook said he did not know how many shots were fired. 

