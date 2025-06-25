From Box to Bridal Salon: A vintage dress sparks community tribute Wedding dresses will be on display during a bridal salon, which will take place inside the Lanier Village Estates. The purpose of the bridal salon is to honor special moments – moments that may have taken place decades ago, but for many, have remained clear in their memory because of their significance. Photo provided by Acts Retirement-Life Communities. When Caroline Mixon saw the big box in the corner, she figured it was important but wasn’t sure what was in it.