This high-end salon is banking on positive customer experiences

When the bank across the street from his business went up for sale, Matt Miller, owner of Matthew’s & Co. Salon in Flowery Branch, seized the opportunity.



Looking at the old building with its metal beams and vault, Miller said he saw a piece of art, one that he could mold into his new “power house.”

He closed on the Ameris Bank, located at 7375 Spout Springs Road, in August 2020, and a month later he set to work on its transformation.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” he said. “This is a bank that’s been around for 20 years.”

The new location of Matthew’s & Co. Salon will hold its grand opening at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 9. Those wanting to get a peek at the new building and meet the business’ staff can visit during its open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7. The event will have live music, a cookout and a car, motorcycles and boats show.

Miller said he purchased the bank to not only have room for more clients, but space for ample social distancing. At the salon’s original location in the shopping center on Spout Springs Road, he said the building has 21 chairs for clients. With the new 7,000-square-foot facility, he said it has the potential for 77 chairs and enough room for a spa and other services.

“You can justify driving from more than 30 miles away because we’re going to do your massage, your facial, your hair, your makeup, your nails,” Miller said. “This will be one power house where people can come and get all services done under one roof.”