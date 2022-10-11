Hall County Master Gardeners’ fall symposium makes post-pandemic comeback

Upon arrival, attendees will be greeted by live piano music and a spread of coffee, tea, infused water, homemade muffins and fresh-picked apples from Jaemor Farms. For lunch, guests will dine on boxed fare from Honey Baked Ham.

Throughout the day, guests will hear from Joe Lamp’l, keynote speaker and host of “Growing a Greener World” on PBS, Nathan Wilson of Lanier Nursery and Gardens and Bart Brechter, head of gardens and landscape operations at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts.

Brechter, according to Master Gardener Amy Van Doorn, is “a master of all things camellias and azaleas,” which, “if you look at Gainesville, you can’t throw a stone at anyone’s yard without hitting either one, or both.”

Wilson, she added, is an invaluable resource, as his work spans to landscapes in Gainesville and metro Atlanta area.

“He knows the climate, the soil, the lighting conditions, the plants that work here,” she said.

While previous symposiums have provided classroom or theater-style seating arrangements, this year’s guests will take their seats around round tables, affording them the opportunity “to meet and greet and talk” to one another and, possibly, forge lasting friendships, Master Gardener Amy Van Doorn said.

“This is not your typical classroom setting, where you’re elbow to elbow and uncomfortable in a chair the whole time. It’s much more, I think, upscale,” Van Doorn said.

The goal of the symposium, according to its impetus Kathy Lovett, is to “help those who are already passionate to learn more and to entice those who maybe have just gotten their fingertips dirty to really get serious about gardening.”

“At whatever level a person is, there is something to be learned,” Lovett said. “I often tell people, I’m a Master Gardener on paper, but I haven’t yet become a true master. There’s always something to learn. There’s a general quote out there: ‘Every man I meet knows something I don’t. I can learn from each.’ And I think that can specifically be applied to gardening — each of us continues to learn from each other.”

The lectures are slated to conclude around 1:30 p.m., when attendees will be invited to walk or drive over to the nearby Gardens on Green for a leisurely self-guided tour.

“It’s going to be a fun learning event,” Lovett said.

Lovett became a Master Gardener 18 years ago, and helped launch the symposium shortly thereafter.

“Though I had done minimal gardening prior to that, I have become an obsessive gardener, and I feel it’s so important to help our community connect with the common ground we share, and to connect with each other in the process,” she said. “And places such as Gardens on Green and (the) symposium give us opportunities for doing that.”

Tickets to the symposium are $25 and can be purchased at the Hall County cooperative extension office and Hall County Schools central office through Oct. 14, or online through Oct. 15.

Tickets can also be purchased from individual Master Gardeners.