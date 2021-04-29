Compton's perfect game in opener sets the table for Flowery Branch in baseball sweep of Fayette County to open state

A first-round playoff road trip was no big deal for Flowery Branch’s baseball team.
The Falcons took down Fayette County in a two-game sweep Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Class 4A state tournament.
In Game 1, Flowery Branch won 10-0 in five innings, then won the nightcap 10-5.
Mason Compton threw a perfect game with seven strikeouts for the Falcons (24-7) in the opener. In Game 2, Jake Beaver racked up 10 strikeouts over five innings pitched for Flowery Branch.
In the opener, JB Bell and Beaver each plated three runs for the Falcons, while Bell, Kade Smallwood and Connor Edwards all batted in a pair of runs in Game 2.
With the win, Flowery Branch advances to face Cedartown in the second round, starting with a doubleheader on Monday.