High school football: Interest already high in Gainesville head-coaching position, likely to swell into offseason

It feels like longer, but the football head coaching position at Gainesville High has only been open for 13 days.
Still, the response has been rapid with those who are interested.
On Tuesday, Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey said he’s received more than 100 applications for the position.
Without giving names of prospective candidates, Lindsey said that the Gainesville football coaching post is the ‘top job on the board right now.’
Lindsey said that interest has come from out-of-state coaches, as well as some from the college ranks.
Before Thanksgiving, there were more than 20 open positions in the state, based on a list compiled by the Georgia High School Football Daily newsletter.
“Everyone knows, with Gainesville being the third-winningest program in the state, it helps make it an attractive position,” Lindsey said.
Making the Gainesville coaching position even more intriguing is its state-of-the art Student Activities Center, which will house the football program, that will be complete in time for the 2022 season.
Lindsey said there is no timeline to have the position filled.
He also expects the list of candidates to continue to swell now that the season is complete — or almost complete — for everyone who may throw their name in the hat.
“We’re going to be thorough and make the best decision for the Gainesville community,” Lindsey said. “This is a special job in a lot of ways. We’re going to vet everything the best we can.”
In 2022, the Red Elephants will also be dropping down to Class 6A from the highest classification in the state.
Gainesville’s new region includes Habersham Central, Winder-Barrow, Lanier and Shiloh, among others.
On Nov. 17, fourth-year Red Elephants coach Heath Webb stepped down after going 5-5 in 2021 and posting an 18-25 mark since 2018.
Gainesville High will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in The Hub at the school to get feedback on what people in the district want in a new coach.
Lindsey said that specific candidates, or those rumored to be considered for the position, will not be discussed at the meeting.