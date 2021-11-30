High school football: Interest already high in Gainesville head-coaching position, likely to swell into offseason

It feels like longer, but the football head coaching position at Gainesville High has only been open for 13 days.



Still, the response has been rapid with those who are interested.

On Tuesday, Red Elephants athletics director Adam Lindsey said he’s received more than 100 applications for the position.

Without giving names of prospective candidates, Lindsey said that the Gainesville football coaching post is the ‘top job on the board right now.’