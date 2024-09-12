Flowery Branch grad enshrined in University of North Georgia Athletics Hall of Fame Flowery Branch High graduate Ishmael Hollis, center, was inducted Monday to the University of North Georgia Athletics Hall of Fame on Monday in Dahlonega. Also pIctured are North Georgia dean Mike Shannon, left, and athletics director Mary Rob Plunkett. Submitted photo Ishmael Hollis was a prep standout for the Falcons, before spending final two seasons in college with the Nighthawks Friends to Follow social media