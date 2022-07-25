By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Herschel Walker to appear on Fox & Friends at Longstreet Cafe in Gainesville
07222022 WALKER 1.jpg
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker visits Jaemor Farms Thursday, July 21, 2022, for a meeting with State Sen. Butch Miller and other leaders in the agricultural community. - photo by Scott Rogers

The morning news show, Fox & Friends, will air from Longstreet Cafe on Wednesday, July 27, where U.S. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will make a guest appearance. 

Walker will appear on the Breakfast with Friends segment alongside Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade “to speak with diner patrons about the news of the day,” according to a press release Monday. 

Fox & Friends is the most-watched morning cable news show in America, drawing an average of 1.34 million viewers in June. 

The show airs weekdays from 6-9 a.m. EST. 

Walker is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election. 

It will be Walker’s second stop in Hall County in a week. Last week, he visited Jaemor Farms in Alto, Georgia. 