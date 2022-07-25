Herschel Walker to appear on Fox & Friends at Longstreet Cafe in Gainesville

The morning news show, Fox & Friends, will air from Longstreet Cafe on Wednesday, July 27, where U.S. Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will make a guest appearance.
Walker will appear on the Breakfast with Friends segment alongside Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade “to speak with diner patrons about the news of the day,” according to a press release Monday.
Fox & Friends is the most-watched morning cable news show in America, drawing an average of 1.34 million viewers in June.
The show airs weekdays from 6-9 a.m. EST.
Walker is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election.
It will be Walker’s second stop in Hall County in a week. Last week, he visited Jaemor Farms in Alto, Georgia.