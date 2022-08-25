By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Here is some key information if requesting an absentee ballot for Nov. 8 election
Voters are being mailed applications to vote absentee in the May 19, 2020, primary. - photo by Shannon Casas

Those planning to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election can now request a ballot from Hall County Elections.

Applications for a ballot can be downloaded from the county’s website, then:

  • Mailed to Hall County Elections, P.O. Box 1435, Gainesville, GA 30503

  • Faxed to 770-531-3931

  • Emailed to elections@hallcounty.org

  • Dropped off in person at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville 

Applications must be received by Oct. 28.

Completed ballots may be mailed to the same address, dropped off in person at the same location or put in the ballot drop box on the lower level of the Government Center. The ballot drop box will only be open during early voting dates and hours, per state law.

All completed ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 “in order to be counted, regardless of their postmark date,” according to the office.