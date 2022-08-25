Here is some key information if requesting an absentee ballot for Nov. 8 election

Those planning to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election can now request a ballot from Hall County Elections.
Applications for a ballot can be downloaded from the county’s website, then:
Mailed to Hall County Elections, P.O. Box 1435, Gainesville, GA 30503
Faxed to 770-531-3931
Emailed to elections@hallcounty.org
Dropped off in person at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Applications must be received by Oct. 28.
Completed ballots may be mailed to the same address, dropped off in person at the same location or put in the ballot drop box on the lower level of the Government Center. The ballot drop box will only be open during early voting dates and hours, per state law.
All completed ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. Nov. 8 “in order to be counted, regardless of their postmark date,” according to the office.