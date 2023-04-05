When Courtyard by Marriott is set to open in downtown Gainesville

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in downtown Gainesville is opening July 27 as the first piece of the multi-use development The National.
“We look forward to opening our doors and serving our guests and the Gainesville community with warm hospitality and the highest level of service,” general manager Wayne Cannon said in an email to The Times earlier this week.
“Based on the current market dynamics, we would expect rates to range from $159 to $599 depending on the room type, season, demand and other factors,” he said.
The hotel at 124 E.E. Butler Parkway, between Academy Street and Jesse Jewell Parkway, will start taking reservations closer to the opening through the hotel’s website.
Some work still needs to be done before the seven-story, 130-room hotel opens, including staffing.
“At this stage, we are focusing on establishing our hotel leadership team,” Cannon said.
Closer to the opening, “we will start hosting job fairs and hiring for a range of hourly positions, including front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage, maintenance and more, creating anywhere from 40-50 new jobs.”
Otherwise, crews “are installing furniture and fixtures throughout the top three floors of the hotel while the lower floors undergo drywall, plumbing, carpet and electrical work,” Cannon said.
The hotel is part of an overall development at 111 Green St., also bounded by Washington and Spring streets. The National also features a 157-unit, five-story apartment building that should open in August, said Jeff Payne, chairman of Capstone Property Group, the developer.
Also in the works is the redevelopment of the Walton Jackson building, a 35,000-square-foot marble structure that sits at Green and Washington streets.
Decoy, an upscale “eatertainment” restaurant, is slated to open there in late fall of this year. And
North Georgia BBQ is slated to open its third location — with the others operating in Cleveland and Dahlonega — in the building sometime this year.