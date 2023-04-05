When Courtyard by Marriott is set to open in downtown Gainesville

“We look forward to opening our doors and serving our guests and the Gainesville community with warm hospitality and the highest level of service,” general manager Wayne Cannon said in an email to The Times earlier this week.



“Based on the current market dynamics, we would expect rates to range from $159 to $599 depending on the room type, season, demand and other factors,” he said.

The hotel at 124 E.E. Butler Parkway, between Academy Street and Jesse Jewell Parkway, will start taking reservations closer to the opening through the hotel’s website.