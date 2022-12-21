Townhomes removed from development at this busy Oakwood intersection

A plan for 40 townhomes at a busy Oakwood intersection has been removed in favor of a strictly commercial development — one that includes a couple of potential restaurants.

“The city was more interested in seeing a 100% commercial development,” said Ethan Underwood, a Cumming lawyer representing the developer, Eden Rock Real Estate Partners LLC.

A two-story, 89,600-square-foot self-storage has replaced the residential part of the development at Winder and Atlanta highways, across from Chick-fil-A restaurant and Walgreens pharmacy.

“That storage facility will have a lot less traffic going in and out adjacent to those existing homes,” Underwood said.

The development would be surrounded by houses and border Poplar Springs Fork and Bolding roads, which lead to the busy intersection of Poplar Springs Road and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13.

A revised map of the development shows two “quick-serve” restaurant sites, with one possibly being a coffee shop. Also planned are a 1,500-square-foot oil change business and a two-story 8,400-square-foot medical office building.

No tenants have been signed, but discussions are underway with several prospects, Underwood said.

The hope is construction could start in mid-2023, he said.

Another commercial development is being planned off Winder Highway/Ga. 53 across from Chick-fil-A and the Publix-anchored Robson Crossing shopping center. It also could include restaurants.

That developer, Halpern Enterprises Inc., was seeking to waive a requirement for interparcel access with Eden Rock’s development on its property. Oakwood City Council denied the request in October.



