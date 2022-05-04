NGHS opens huge, light-filled building at this Buford location

Northeast Georgia Health System’s presence in Buford just got a whole lot bigger.

Medical services also are increasing as the health system has moved from a 6,000-square-foot, single-story brick building to the 90,000-square-foot, three-story Medical Plaza Buford at 4445 South Lee St., off Buford Highway/Ga. 13.

The old building was the former home of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine. The new building, which opened Monday, May 2 offers family medicine, among numerous other services, including imaging, psychiatry and heart care.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this to open,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “We’ve clearly outgrown the old building. It couldn’t meet our demands of volume, technology or space.”