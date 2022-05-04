NGHS opens huge, light-filled building at this Buford location

Northeast Georgia Health System’s presence in Buford just got a whole lot bigger.
Medical services also are increasing as the health system has moved from a 6,000-square-foot, single-story brick building to the 90,000-square-foot, three-story Medical Plaza Buford at 4445 South Lee St., off Buford Highway/Ga. 13.
The old building was the former home of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Family Medicine. The new building, which opened Monday, May 2 offers family medicine, among numerous other services, including imaging, psychiatry and heart care.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this to open,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for Northeast Georgia Physicians Group. “We’ve clearly outgrown the old building. It couldn’t meet our demands of volume, technology or space.”
Patients are using a parking lot off Buford Highway until the old building is torn down to make room for patient and visitor parking. When that happens, the lot off Buford Highway will become employee parking.
According to NGHS, orthopedic surgery and sports medicine will be offered starting Aug. 1; urology and obstetrics/gynecology, Aug. 8; and general surgery and neurology, Aug. 15.
Also, an urgent care center will open July 25, replacing one that was closed off Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in Buford/South Hall in July 2020.
The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center will provide cardiology services. Most of the other services will be provided by the Northeast Georgia Physician Group.
Overall, the building is designed so that natural light can flow through hallways and offices. The building otherwise is decorated with bright-colored paintings and other touches meant to convey warmth and comfort to patients.
“You don’t want patients to feel like they’re in a sterile environment,” Tuffy said. “Just the way that light is flowing through here is very helpful.”
Angel Williams, site manager for the Buford Imaging Center, said the experience so far has been “wonderful.”
“We have such a beautiful facility. We’re just excited to be able to show it off to our patients,” she said. “It’s definitely more spacious.”
Sandy Smith, director of the urgent care center, said the old location was off a side street, tucked away in a strip mall.
“We were definitely off the beaten path,” she said. “Not many people knew we were there. We’re excited to be part of this new, big building and start driving the community again.”