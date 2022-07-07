2-story restaurant with wood-fired pizza, taproom planned for this Gainesville location

Bru Foundry, a two-story restaurant with a bar and taproom, is planned as part of a new multi-tenant development under construction at New Holland Market in Gainesville.
The restaurant, possibly opening in February 2023, would feature a “pretty diverse menu,” including sharables and pizza from a wood-fired oven imported from Italy, said Jay Parekh of Sandy Springs-based Vantage Commercial Contractors.
“The kitchen will be open for everyone to see,” he said.
The first floor will have “an indoor/outdoor feel with huge openings in the wall leading to a patio,” Parekh said.
A similar-style restaurant is also being planned off Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch, East Cobb, Loganville and Alpharetta, he said.
The Flowery Branch plans will be submitted soon to the city, Parekh said.
A 12,000-square-foot Strong Water Liquor Warehouse will be built next to the Gainesville restaurant.
“It’s an upscale warehouse-style wine, liquor and beer retail/package store,” Parekh said. “It’s going to have a very large selection of craft beer.”
A Strong Water store has opened in Lilburn. The Gainesville store could open by the end of the year.
Also part of the development is a BodyPlex fitness center that could open in early 2023 and a two-story Luma Montessori child care center that could open in March, Parekh said.
“They are all independent buildings touching each other,” he said.
The overall $23 million development would be on 4 acres behind Beverly’s Ace Hardware, which opened in 2020, and City Mill Market, a new strip center that will feature Taco Mac and McAlister’s Deli restaurants and a Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery.
Taco Mac is aiming for an August opening, spokeswoman Kelsey Bradford said Thursday, July 7.
The other businesses couldn’t be reached for comment.
“We are negotiating leases on the last two remaining spaces,” said Patrick Bentley of High Point Real Estate, which is marketing City Mill Market, on Thursday. “However, we’re not at a place where we can identify those tenants yet.”