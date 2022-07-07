2-story restaurant with wood-fired pizza, taproom planned for this Gainesville location

Bru Foundry, a two-story restaurant with a bar and taproom, is planned as part of a new multi-tenant development under construction at New Holland Market in Gainesville.

The restaurant, possibly opening in February 2023, would feature a “pretty diverse menu,” including sharables and pizza from a wood-fired oven imported from Italy, said Jay Parekh of Sandy Springs-based Vantage Commercial Contractors.

“The kitchen will be open for everyone to see,” he said.

The first floor will have “an indoor/outdoor feel with huge openings in the wall leading to a patio,” Parekh said.