How public can comment on Hall County’s plans for growth

Hall County’s Comprehensive Plan, or its guide for growth, is about to get updated, and the public has a chance to share thoughts about future development.

The process kicks off with a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Hall County Government Center.

County officials are looking particularly to update demographic data and zoning maps that were in the Hall County Comprehensive Plan approved in 2017, said Srikanth Yamala, the county’s interim planning director.

“This does not involve proposing any new future changes to the zoning map,” he said.

However, “staff is looking forward to meeting with our residents and listening to their vision for the future of Hall County,” Yamala said. “This planning process will help guide the county’s decisions as we plan for Hall County’s imminent growth and development.”