How public can comment on Hall County’s plans for growth

Hall County’s Comprehensive Plan, or its guide for growth, is about to get updated, and the public has a chance to share thoughts about future development.
The process kicks off with a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Hall County Government Center.
County officials are looking particularly to update demographic data and zoning maps that were in the Hall County Comprehensive Plan approved in 2017, said Srikanth Yamala, the county’s interim planning director.
“This does not involve proposing any new future changes to the zoning map,” he said.
However, “staff is looking forward to meeting with our residents and listening to their vision for the future of Hall County,” Yamala said. “This planning process will help guide the county’s decisions as we plan for Hall County’s imminent growth and development.”
As part of the update, Hall must also submit a list of programs and other development-related actions it plans to take between 2022 and 2025, Yamala said.
The 2017-22 list, available online, includes initiatives, programs and projects, such as construction of fire stations.
Monday’s event will feature a presentation by officials.
“And we will have boards with maps for the citizens to view and/or comment on,” Yamala said.
The Comprehensive Plan “is the county’s blueprint outlining how its long-term vision and development goals will be realized over time,” according to a Hall County news release.
“It is a plan developed by citizens for citizens, addressing a wide variety of issues, including land use, transportation, housing, recreation, historic preservation, open space and economic development,” the release states.
The update must be completed by June 30 for Hall to keep its Qualified Local Government status with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. The status allows “access to a special package of financial resources to aid in implementing their plans,” such as water and sewer loans, according to the state.