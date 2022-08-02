Deal between restaurants, Gainesville called ‘revenue-neutral,’ but what if eateries fail?

“There certainly is risk,” Couvillon said. “The bond does not go away. We have the responsibility of paying the bond.”



But, he said, the city would then own that asset, $2 million which would have been funded by the developer. Of course, the value of the property could depreciate, but Couvillon said he is less worried about the value of the property declining and more focused on making sure the restaurants are successful.

“My concern is not so much about the property losing the value. I mean, the real danger for us is if the restaurant is not a success,” he said. “I'm not worried about value so much as I am worried about, would we be able to find another tenant that could come in and make that bond payment?”

Despite that risk, Couvillon said it’s “about as good a deal as the city can expect,” adding that Healey would be paying some of the highest rates on the square.

The developer has the option of purchasing the property between years 10 and 15, at which point they would pay off the remainder of the bond.

If the developer decides not to purchase the property, “then they just continue to pay the bond, it pays off in 20 (years) and then we have an asset that the city owns,” Couvillon said. “Then at that point, we’ll just negotiate a lease rate.”