Riverside Military Academy receives $1 million donation to fund student scholarships

Riverside Military Academy is getting an early Christmas present this year with a $1 million donation from alumnus John Phelps.



Phelps is the second person to donate $1 million to Riverside in the past 18 months.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of this gift as well as the timing,” Col. Staś Preczewski, president of Riverside, said in a press release.

Phelps donated the money to create The John F. and Ann L. Phelps Endowment to fund student scholarships. He decided to give the money earlier because of the “financial hardships” brought on to many because of the pandemic. Phelps entered Riverside his junior year after the death of his father. He graduated in 1956, just 18 months after joining and went on to run an office supply and printing store in Pensacola, Florida.

“John Phelps’ story is an excellent example of what RMA does for young men,” Ellen DeFoor, Riverside’s vice president for advancement, said in the release.