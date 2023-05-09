Hall County Schools may lower tax rate amid ‘significant increase’ in revenue

The millage rate will likely go down in Hall County Schools, though it’s not yet clear by how much.

“I fully anticipate recommending a millage rate reduction,” Superintendent Will Schofield said at Monday’s school board meeting, though he added it would be too early to recommend a specific rate.

The current millage rate is 15.99.

One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. In Hall, property is assessed at 40% of its value, so at 15.99 mills, a $250,000 home would yield a $1,599 tax bill.

Schofield said Hall County’s preliminary tax digest is up 21%, which would mean about $25 million in additional revenue under the current millage rate, according to Finance Officer Jonathan Boykin.

“That is a significant increase,” Schofield said.

But officials say it won’t be enough to offset the increase in costs, mainly due to higher state health insurance premiums and employee raises.

Schofield said the district will have to take $10-$20 million for its estimated $70 million in reserve funds.

“The good news is, we've been conservative, we have a healthy rainy day fund,” Schofield said.