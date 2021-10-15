Gainesville High outperforms state, national ACT scores

Gainesville High School's class of 2021 reported an average ACT score of 21.5, outscoring both the state average of 21.4 and national average of 20.3.
"This is the highest average for us in five years," said Jamie Green, principal of Gainesville High School. "It is a testament to the hard work of our students, teachers and counselors."
“Our students continue to display academic excellence despite the current challenges,” Superintendent Jeremy WIlliams said. “Parent involvement and communication with our team of teachers and counselors make this type of success possible.”