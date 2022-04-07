Coastal cuisine is coming to this location on Browns Bridge Road

Having been part of the local foodscape for 27 years, Retana has seen Gainesville’s population — and palate — progressively diversify. Soco, he said, is a culinary celebration of that diversity, one he hopes will spark diners’ curiosity and expose them to cuisines they may not have considered trying before.

“Now our palates have changed so much, we’re willing to try different things,” he said. “Back in the day when I started my business (El Carreton), cilantro and avocado were not very popular. But now, the cultures are merging so much, especially here in Gainesville, and I think it’s important to highlight that. That’s the beauty of being a restaurateur, being able to highlight it.”

The eatery’s namesake also holds great meaning for Retana. Soco derives from Socorro, the first name of Retana’s mother, who also had deep ties to the restaurant industry and died when Retana was very young.

“Through the years as I started my career and my businesses, I always felt that energy and always felt like (my mom) was there,” Retana said. “When this opportunity came along, my wife said, ‘Why don’t you close the loop and name the place ‘Socorro?’ And that’s how we came to Soco.”

As for the foreboding rhetoric that the address is a direct flight to business failure, Retana said he doesn’t subscribe to such ideas.

“I don’t follow that, I don’t see that,” he said. “I think that I can bring something to the table — it might just change your perspective about that location and change your perspective culture-wise. All I know is one thing: My passion since day one is the same thing as today. I’m not really thinking about what happened before; I’m thinking about what can happen tomorrow. We’re just going to bring our best and let the (consumer) market decide. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”