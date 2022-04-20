Latest ruling in Hall County employee pension lawsuit

The Hall County employees have argued that freezing the benefits to the pension plan essentially terminated the plan and that the county did not give the required notice to employees when a plan is terminated.



Attorney Ed Buckley, who is representing the employees, said they intend to appeal the judge’s decision again to the Georgia Court of Appeals.

The facts in the lawsuit go back more than 20 years to 1998 when the board of commissioners approved two resolutions. One resolution created a defined contribution retirement plan, while the other froze accruals under the existing defined benefit pension plan.

Judge Martha Christian, who has presided over the case after the Hall County judges recused themselves, ruled in favor of the county in November 2019 and granted its motion for summary judgment. The Georgia Court of Appeals, however, nullified part of that judgment and sent the case back to her for further arguments.

On April 12, Christian again granted summary judgment to the Hall County government.

The judge ruled that the defined benefit plan was not terminated because it is still providing retirement benefits to employees who retired before 2008.

“In any event, the IRS’s position since at least 1969 is that a freeze of defined benefit plan contributions is not a termination of the plan,” Christian wrote.

Buckley called the contention that the freeze did not terminate the pension plan “ridiculous.”

“If you take the engine out of a car so that it is no longer operable, not able to roll or you take its tires off, it’s no longer a car,” Buckley said. “It’s an immovable object.”

In this case, the engine of the pension plan was the employer contributions.

Christian also addressed a Georgia Supreme Court case, DeKalb County School District v. Gold, that was mentioned by the Court of Appeals in its opinion remanding the case back to her.

She noted in her order that she did consider the DeKalb decision but did not mention it in her previous order granting summary judgment to the county government.

Christian wrote that the Gold decision “does not provide any support for (the) plaintiffs’ breach of contract or impairment of contact claims.” The judge made the distinction that the Gold case involved a board bylaw, and the Hall pension case is a “notice provision.”

Christian ruled that the plaintiffs “had no employment contract promising unchanged retirement benefits.”

Buckley said it will likely take another year or more for the appeals process.

“It will delay our clients participating in their pensions for that much longer, but we’re not about to give up because of this order,” he said.

County attorney Van Stephens did not return a request for comment Wednesday, April 20, and co-counsel Ben Mathis said he had not seen Christian’s order when contacted for comment.



