More
Elections
Update: ID released of person found dead after camper fire in Gainesville
What Hall County says about planned ICE detention center in Oakwood
Where 9th District congressional candidates stand on the proposed Oakwood ICE detention center
Update: Clyde outlines costs, capacity of proposed Oakwood ICE detention center
Suwanee man accused of stealing 2 cars from Buford, Gainesville dealerships
This YMCA program in Hall County just got a major boost from the Atlanta Falcons
Hall County restaurant inspections: El Sombrero, Tupelo Honey, Gainesville Middle School and others for Feb. 3-9
Rotary Club of Gainesville names 2026 Woman of the Year
Rotary Club of Gainesville names 2026 Man of the Year
Oak Ridge Boys return to Gainesville. Here are the details
Baseball
Basketball
Running
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
TWICE AS NICE! North Hall's Jack Procter repeats as wrestling state champion
Soccer scoreboard: Big second half sends Cherokee Bluff girls past North Hall
Baseball scoreboard: Lanier Christian earns 26-0 win
High school football: 15 players in Hall named All-State by the GACA
High school baseball: Cherokee Bluff's Bubba Coleman experiences emotional rollercoaster to regain eligibility
Opinion: ‘Oakwood deserves leadership, not silence,’ Gainesville mayor says of ICE jail
Opinion: State Bar of Georgia remembers Weymon Forrester, influential Gainesville attorney
Opinion: Why even Trump supporters oppose renaming Sawnee Mountain
Opinion: A case for President Trump’s record after one year
Opinion: Why well-meaning liberals fall for falsehoods
Tom Greene
Guest column, Douglas Young: Anti-ICE protesters should study MLK and civil rights marchers
Guest column, Ron Quinn: Adaptability in an age of change
Column: Life was never meant to be a solo sport
Guest column, Andrew Clyde: Assessing Trump's first year back
Column: When there was a run on nylons in Gainesville
Baseball scoreboard: Lanier Christian earns 26-0 win
Lightning scored 12 runs in the first inning