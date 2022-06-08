Opinion: The world is actually not binary

This is in response to a letter authored by Gary Hulsey, headlined “Our world is binary.”



In response to Mr. Hulsey’s assertion that our world is binary, I can emphatically say it is not binary.

I too am a computer programmer and I know that computers work with ones and zeroes, or rather positive and negative electrical charges, but that is where the binary model ends. The languages that are used for the software that run on computers are not binary (base 2 math) but are in fact hexadecimal (Base 16 math) or decimal (base 10 math). Using Mr. Hulsey’s logic, that means there could be 10 to 16 different genders.

His insistence that God, the biblical one that he believes in anyway, can only be interpreted in a binary way is contradicted by the many historical interpretations of the Bible. The belief in God is certainly not binary by any means given that there are numerous religions practiced in our world as well as those philosophies that involve no belief in God at all.

Perhaps the most infuriating line in Mr. Hulsey’s letter is “A nonbinary outlook brings about shades of meaning.” You mean like gray areas, Mr. Hulsey? Should there have been some shades of meaning in Germany in the 1940s?

Confusion about science? As someone that has also worked in the medical research area, I can safely state that no scientist is ever satisfied with a binary view of scientific evidence. The questioning of “this is correct” and “this is not” by trained scientists is why science exists, with each discovery being a building block for the next.

The rest of Mr. Hurley’s confusion list seems to pertain to his distaste for any discussion of gender identity. Gender identity is not an issue for myself but until I walk a mile in the shoes of someone who has gender dysphoria, I am not going to simply dismiss them as a binary mistake.

Only the intellectually lazy view the world through a binary lens. The gray areas of our society exist, even if Mr. Hulsey refuses to acknowledge this fact.





John Farlow

Gainesville