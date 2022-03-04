Candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor makes stop in Gainesville, touting Jesus, guns and babies

Her campaign slogan is “Jesus, Guns and Babies,” representing her commitment to protecting 1st and 2nd Amendment rights as well as her pro-life stance on abortion. Taylor also railed against teachings she believes are harmful to K-12 students including critical race theory as well as comprehensive sex education and social emotional learning, which she said teaches students to be more in touch with their feelings than capable of performing well in a classroom.

She said these disciplines “teach communism, oppression and conversion to our children,” she said. “(Parents) have no voice and they feel helpless.”

Taylor ran for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 special election, part of a 20-candidate field that included former Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is up for re-election again this fall. Taylor received less than 1% of the vote.