NGHS hospitals ‘beyond capacity,’ deaths climbing, staff 'exhausted'

As Northeast Georgia Health System continues to set new records with the number of patients being treated for COVID-19, hospital officials said deaths are also climbing.



NGHS reported a new high of 355 patients Friday, Jan. 8, along with another 62 patients awaiting test results, across its facilities. Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville had 212 confirmed patients Friday, and the Braselton hospital had 94.

The rest of the positive cases were spread across the Barrow and Lumpkin hospitals, the Laurelwood behavioral health facility and the New Horizons-Limestone long-term care facility.