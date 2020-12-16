First patients moving into Laurelwood gym COVID-19 overflow area Wednesday

Garrison said the overflow section would primarily be used for patients who are still COVID-19-positive but are experiencing less severe symptoms and may be waiting to be transferred to another facility.

“Sometimes because they are positive, we are delayed in being able to transport back to their original place of origin, whether that’s a nursing home or some kind of long-term facility,” Garrison said.

There are currently 16 cots in the gym, which has the capacity to build out to 30 cots, if necessary, Garrison said. He said there is no estimated length of stay for patients who would be moved to this area.

NGHS reported Wednesday there were 262 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients being treated across its facilities with another 37 patients awaiting test results. NGHS’ record was set Monday, Dec. 14, when there were 265 patients.

According to the data, there were 47 available beds across the health system Wednesday, with 27 available beds at the Gainesville campus and 16 beds at the Braselton hospital.

Garrison said he was hopeful that the overflow area would allow health care workers to keep more of the beds inside the hospital campuses for patients needing more critical care.