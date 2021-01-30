Need help filing your taxes? These UNG accounting and financial students are offering assistance

The pandemic has brought changes to this tax filing season, and University of North Georgia students are prepared to help people navigate those alterations.



For the fifth year, UNG’s Dahlonega campus is offering free tax preparation services to those who make $57,000 or less per year. Community members who schedule an appointment will receive assistance from students pursuing accounting and finance degrees as a part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program sponsored by the IRS.

The free services are open by appointment from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 2 to March 2. The sessions are located in room 011 of the Newton Oakes Center on the Dahlonega campus. Returns prepared between Feb. 2 and Feb. 12 will be filed on Feb. 12.