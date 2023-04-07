‘My voice matters’: Hall County educators helped Bridget Perez find her voice. Now, she’s returning the favor

Perez’s parents immigrated from Mexico. Her father never finished elementary school, and her mother had an unstable home life and dropped out before entering high school.



“They work extremely hard,” Perez said when asked what her parents do for a living. Her father is a manufacturing supervisor, and her mother is a stay-at-home mom who takes the odd house cleaning job when there’s not enough food.

“Sometimes she goes to clean a house, you know, to get a little extra money for groceries or stuff to help my dad,” Perez said. “My dad always tries to put (on) the tough guy, that he’s got it, but I know sometimes we struggle a little, so I always try to help out whenever I can, too. I try to pay for all my stuff since I work.”

Perez, who has a bubbly personality, a quick laugh and a wide smile, works part-time as a certified nursing assistant at Bell Minor nursing home in Gainesville. She has been accepted into the University of Georgia and wants to be an emergency room doctor.

“Bridget exudes joy in being around others and caring for others,” said Michelle Hood, dean of the Howard E. Ivester Early College, where Perez takes courses for college credit in addition to her regular classes at East Hall High. “Anybody she meets, she’s going to take the time to talk with them, to find out about them and to bring her joy to others, whether it's the nursing home or here at Ivester or anywhere else in the community she goes.”

Perez has earned straight A’s in all 11 of her dual enrollment courses and ranks in the top three of her graduating class. She is the president of at least four clubs and is the No. 1 singles player on her high school’s tennis team.

But she wasn’t always the confident, affable star student she is today.

“I was really shy as a kid,” she said, until her third grade teacher helped her break out of her shell. “She made me open up. That’s when I was like, ‘My voice matters, I am smart, I am someone in life.’ I became this talkative person.”

Now, she wants to return the favor to her patients.

“I feel like our health care system … doesn't have a lot of diversity, so it's really hard to really get input on what's happening in people's life and different races, different cultures,” she said. “It's really nice to have someone to advocate for you that understands your position and who you are and where you come from.”