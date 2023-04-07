‘My voice matters’: Hall County educators helped Bridget Perez find her voice. Now, she’s returning the favor

As a little girl, Bridget Perez had to take a taxi most mornings to elementary school.
“My mom would call a taxi, me and my sister alone,” said Perez, the second oldest of six siblings. “My mom made friends with the taxi (drivers), so she would know who was taking us.”
Perez’s parents immigrated from Mexico. Her father never finished elementary school, and her mother had an unstable home life and dropped out before entering high school.
“They work extremely hard,” Perez said when asked what her parents do for a living. Her father is a manufacturing supervisor, and her mother is a stay-at-home mom who takes the odd house cleaning job when there’s not enough food.
“Sometimes she goes to clean a house, you know, to get a little extra money for groceries or stuff to help my dad,” Perez said. “My dad always tries to put (on) the tough guy, that he’s got it, but I know sometimes we struggle a little, so I always try to help out whenever I can, too. I try to pay for all my stuff since I work.”
Perez, who has a bubbly personality, a quick laugh and a wide smile, works part-time as a certified nursing assistant at Bell Minor nursing home in Gainesville. She has been accepted into the University of Georgia and wants to be an emergency room doctor.
“Bridget exudes joy in being around others and caring for others,” said Michelle Hood, dean of the Howard E. Ivester Early College, where Perez takes courses for college credit in addition to her regular classes at East Hall High. “Anybody she meets, she’s going to take the time to talk with them, to find out about them and to bring her joy to others, whether it's the nursing home or here at Ivester or anywhere else in the community she goes.”
Perez has earned straight A’s in all 11 of her dual enrollment courses and ranks in the top three of her graduating class. She is the president of at least four clubs and is the No. 1 singles player on her high school’s tennis team.
But she wasn’t always the confident, affable star student she is today.
“I was really shy as a kid,” she said, until her third grade teacher helped her break out of her shell. “She made me open up. That’s when I was like, ‘My voice matters, I am smart, I am someone in life.’ I became this talkative person.”
Now, she wants to return the favor to her patients.
“I feel like our health care system … doesn't have a lot of diversity, so it's really hard to really get input on what's happening in people's life and different races, different cultures,” she said. “It's really nice to have someone to advocate for you that understands your position and who you are and where you come from.”
About this story
At a Hall County school board meeting last month, officials gave a presentation about the strides that have been made in the district’s AP and dual enrollment programs, particularly by disadvantaged students, who account for a large portion of the student body. The Times spoke with two of these students recently, who shared their stories of struggle and triumph. The other student's story can be found here.
More than 53% of Hall County’s 28,000 students qualify for free or reduced lunch, and nearly one-third are considered English language learners. Additionally, nearly half of all students at the Howard E. Ivester Early College, which partners with universities to provide dual enrollment classes, will be the first in their family to attend college.
The AP exam pass rate rose substantially from 29% in 2013 to 57% in 2022, according to district data. And officials say many of the students responsible for that improvement are students like the ones mentioned above.
“Hall County School District is breaking that myth that students in certain situations can't be successful in these highly rigorous programs,” Superintendent Will Schofield told The Times last month.