Gainesville teachers taking college courses at Brenau, UNG to help English-learning students

The Gainesville City school district has partnered with Brenau University and the University of North Georgia to train its faculty to teach English to Speakers of Other Languages, with plans to train almost all of its teachers in the next three years.

Nearly one-third of the district’s 8,000 students are English learners — the highest in the entire state — and the unofficial number is even higher, about 50%, when factoring in those students who become proficient enough to shed the English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) label but whose performance is still monitored for a couple of years afterward. Roughly 60% of the district’s students are Hispanic, and most ESOL students test out of the program by the time they reach 4th grade.

The district hopes to transcend the ESOL designation and move students beyond language learning so they can more fully realize their potential.

“The goal is to get away from the labels,” Superintendent Jeremy Williams said, which can have the effect of “isolating” students who take a separate ESOL class instead of English or get help from an additional teacher in their regular classes. “Sometimes we forget that just because the kid doesn't know English does not mean that they shouldn't be in that AP classroom, that gifted classroom or that dual-enrollment classroom.”

Having a “language deficit,” he added, “doesn't have any connection necessarily to the cognitive level of the kid.”

The district has roughly 800 faculty and 34% of them are currently qualified to teach ESOL. The goal is to have 90% of them endorsed in the next three years, Williams said, with as many as two-thirds by the spring of next year. Endorsement, in this case, refers to additional training in a particular subject area for teachers who are already certified.







