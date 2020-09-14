Auto dealer Milton Martin dies at 91

Milton Martin Sr., a Gainesville man who has been in the auto industry for nearly 60 years, died Monday, Sept. 14. He was 91.
Martin was known for his work in the auto industry, purchasing a used car dealership in 1961. In 1970, he purchased the Toyota franchise, according to the company’s online history.
The Facebook page for Milton Martin Toyota said its founder died this morning.
“Our prayers are with the Martin family today for the loss of such a visionary man and the patriarch of their family,” the dealership posted on its social media. “For those who knew Milton, his passion for the car business was born through a passion to serve people. He will be greatly missed but our commitment is to continue his legacy.”
Memorial Park Funeral Home in Gainesville will be handling the arrangements, and a service had not been announced Monday, Sept. 14.