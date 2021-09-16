Clermont Days

Clermont Days is two days of family fun and activities. The festival starts Friday, Sept. 17, with vendors selling homemade items. Live music will end the night. On Saturday, the event will begin at 9 a.m. with vendors, live music, activities for kids and a parade. The night will end with a fireworks show.

When: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18

Where: 639 Main St., Clermont

More info: 770-983-7568 clermontdays.net