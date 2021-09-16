September in North Georgia marks the start of festival season. There are a few of those to enjoy this weekend along with something for those avoiding crowds.
Clermont Days
Clermont Days is two days of family fun and activities. The festival starts Friday, Sept. 17, with vendors selling homemade items. Live music will end the night. On Saturday, the event will begin at 9 a.m. with vendors, live music, activities for kids and a parade. The night will end with a fireworks show.
When: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 17; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: 639 Main St., Clermont
More info: 770-983-7568 clermontdays.net
Latino Fest
The Latino Fest hosted by the Alliance will be held in the downtown Gainesville square at noon on Saturday, Sept. 18. The festival will feature local culture with food, dance and folklore. The festival will feature over 50 vendors, music and and dance performances. Full story.
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: 301 Main St., Gainesville
More info: hispanicalliancega.org
Oktoberfest
Polka dancing, live music and German beer fills Helen’s Festhalle as Oktoberfest returns for its 50th year. Full story.
Helen’s 50th Oktoberfest celebration
When: Thursday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 19; Thursday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Nov. 7
Where: Helen’s Festhalle, 1074 Edelweiss Strasse, Helen.
Hours: 6-10:30 p.m. weekdays; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $8 per person Monday-Friday, $10 Saturday, free on Sunday; kids 6 and under are free, ages 6-12 half off
More info: 706-878-1619, helenchamber.com
Butterfly release
Families can pick up butterflies to release at home for Gainesville's 24th annual Butterfly Release. The community is encouraged to still participate by visiting either Wessell Park, Midland Greenway, City Park Playground or Rock Creek Veterans Park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, to pick up a free butterfly and goodies. Full story.
What: Pick up a free butterfly from local parks for an at-home release
When: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Wessel Park, 493 Holly Drive, Gainesville; Midtown Greenway, 682 Grove St., Gainesville; City Park, 549 Glenwood Drive, Gainesville; Rock Creek Veterans Park, 223 Northside Drive, Gainesville
How much: Free