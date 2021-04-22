Help clean Gainesville this Saturday with Latinos Conservative Organization and Keep Hall Beautiful





The event will kick off at 8 a.m. outside the Target at 514 Shallowford Road in Gainesville and last until noon. Art Gallegos, president of LCO, said a free breakfast sponsored by Chick-fil-A, Carniceria Tapatia and Guatemalan Grill will be provided to all volunteers.

The cleanup will begin at Target and move northeast toward the Walmart Supercenter. Gallegos said he expects those from local churches and businesses to come out for the trash pickup. Last year, the roughly 50-person group collected more than 75 bags of trash and debris. For the 2021 cleanup, Gallegos aims to increase the number of volunteers to make a larger impact.

“We want to focus on those areas not commonly worked on,” Gallegos said. “It’s a family event for all ages.”



