Column: No need for a meltdown over this candy gossip

The orange M&M meanwhile is learning to love himself, anxieties and all. I didn’t know the orange M&M suffered from anxiety, but I guess there is the ever present possibility of melting — or getting crunched in someone’s teeth or even beneath a shoe.

The red M&M must have been burying his feelings about those tragic inevitabilities, responding with anger instead of worry — but he’s supposed to be getting a little bit nicer now. I might want the number of his therapist. I know a few other folks who would be better off if they were a little nicer.

The brown M&M has apparently gotten older, because she’s trading in her high heels for some more sensible heels — still that feminine touch but her feet won’t hurt when she gets off work doing whatever M&Ms do. I can’t blame her.

And their arms and legs, traditionally a peachy flesh tone, are turning to paper white. They’re chocolate inside, so I don’t know why they ever had limbs that color anyway.

Apparently the M&Ms got woke. Or they just want everyone to get along. They definitely want to be more inclusive, as the statement from Mars notes: “M&M’S branding will also reflect an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester wit and humor.”

Some of the characters have been around quite a while. The iconic red and yellow M&Ms first debuted in 1954, according to “Ad Week.” Most of the other colors joined in 1998. We probably don’t want candy characters with the societal beliefs of 1954 — there are a lot of colors in an M&M bag, after all.

A lot has changed since then and even still since the turn of the last century. Maybe the M&Ms needed a revamp. Or maybe Mars just wanted everyone talking about M&Ms. They got their wish.

Has all this candy conversation unified anyone? I don’t know, likely not. But it’s sure been an entertaining distraction.

At the end of the day, no matter the M&M’s colors, genders or personalities, they’re all sweet chocolate on the inside. And their big boss Mars is making a mint off them.

Shannon Casas is editor in chief of The Times and a North Hall resident.