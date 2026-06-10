Caroline's to replace Standard Service in Gainesville with brunch, dinner and a pink exterior Renovations are already underway at 400 Jesse Jewell Parkway as Roland Stanley, Nick St. Clair and Gustavo Godinez prepare to transform the former Standard Service building into Caroline's All Day. All new furniture and decor will be making its way into the space, maintaining the Caroline’s on Main branding with light-toned wood, gold picture frames and pastel pink decor. Rendering submitted by Roland Stanley Standard Service is out, and Caroline’s All Day is in.