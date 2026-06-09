Rolling Stones keyboardist Chuck Leavell to share music, stories at Brenau Chuck Leavell has spent more than four decades behind the keyboard for some of rock music’s most influential acts, from The Allman Brothers Band to The Rolling Stones. This summer, he will bring stories from that career to Brenau University with an intimate concert, discussion session and a viewing of his film, Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man. -photo courtesy of Chuck Leavell Chuck Leavell has spent more than four decades behind the keyboard for some of rock music’s most influential acts, from The Allman Brothers Band to The Rolling Stones.