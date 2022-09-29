Preview: Rested Red Elephants gearing up for region battle against Lanier on Friday

With last week’s open date and another bye looming a week from now, things have been pretty quiet around Gainesville’s football program lately.



At least, that’s how it looks from the outside.

Inside the program, however, head coach Josh Niblett, his staff and the No. 5 state-ranked Red Elephants (5-0, 1-0 in Region 8-6A) have actually been pretty busy working on some areas need improvement, healing some minor bumps and bruises and generally trying to stay sharp and engaged.

Gainesville will get a test to how well those tasks have been accomplished when it travels just down the road to Sugar Hill to take on Lanier (2-3, 1-0) in region action Friday night at Lanier Community Stadium.

“It’s like life. It’s how you approach it,” Niblett said of the quirk in the schedule that will see Friday’s contest being Gainesville’s only game action from Sept. 17 though Oct. 14. “We can approach it one way or another. My job is to keep things positive and understand and figure out how to approach the week.

“We’ve been trying to take the things that have been going good, but could be better, and try and improve on them. The things that haven’t been what we’ve wanted, we’ve been working to improve on, and we’re just looking at keeping our edge sharp. Maybe there are some things to work on schematically, … and when you get to this point of the season, people get banged up and we need to build up our depth.”