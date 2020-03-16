How votes will be counted now that the presidential preference primary delayed

Although Georgia’s presidential preference primary has been moved from March 24 to May 19, people who already voted early for the March 24 election will not have to return to the polls in May for items on the ballots in March.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a press conference Monday that ballots already cast in March will be securely stored until May, when they will be counted. The state’s new voting system is equipped to provide customized ballots in May, he said.

“I cannot stress this enough. If you voted early, your vote counts and will be counted with the other votes cast in May,” Raffensperger said. “... Because of the digital system, we are able to easily provide personalized ballots to those who voted early and those who haven’t.”

People who voted in March will still be able to vote in May on the other items, Raffensperger said. Items on the ballot in May will include primaries for several county, state and federal government positions.