Your guide to a long, busy 2020 election season
Megan Reed
The Times
Updated: March 6, 2020, 2:25 p.m.

With a presidential election and fierce battles for U.S. Senate, the 2020 election season is busy and long. Those aren’t the only races on the ballot, though. We’ve collected all of the items that are set to appear on ballots this year. 

For information about your voting status and sample ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Information is also available at the Hall County website. Additionally, the state is rolling out new voting machines this year. Here's how to use them.

Qualifying for the May primary is March 2-6. This article will be updated as additional candidates file to qualify for that election.

Presidential preference primary and special election

In the presidential preference primary, voters can choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot to nominate a candidate to run for president in the November election. A special election being held at the same time will ask voters to vote yes or no on the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and bond referendums for schools. The E-SPLOST will be on each ballot and a nonpartisan ballot along with the separate bond referendums, with Hall voters deciding on a bond for Hall County Schools and Gainesville voters deciding on a bond for Gainesville City Schools. The E-SPLOST, which has been estimated to collect between $133 million and $136 million for Hall, $41 million and $43 million for Gainesville and $3.6 million and $4 million for Buford over five years, would put a penny toward local schools for every dollar spent. The collections in Hall and Gainesville would essentially be used to repay the bonds, with Hall’s plans including a bond millage rate as well. 

When and where to vote

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24, with early voting weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2-20 and Saturday, March 14 

Where: Early voting through March 13 at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville; Early voting March 14, 16-20 at the government center as well as at East Hall and North Hall community centers and Spout Springs library branch in South Hall

Republican ballot        

  • Donald Trump

Democrat ballot

  • Michael Bennet (has dropped out of the race)

  • Joseph R. Biden

  • Michael R. Bloomberg  (has dropped out of the race)

  • Pete Buttigieg (has dropped out of the race)

  • John K. Delaney (has dropped out of the race)

  • Tulsi Gabbard

  • Amy Klobuchar (has dropped out of the race)

  • Deval Patrick (has dropped out of the race)

  • Bernie Sanders

  • Tom Steyer (has dropped out of the race)

  • Elizabeth Warren (has dropped out of the race)

  • Andrew Yang (has dropped out of the race)

Hall County education items

Note, the bond referendum appears in error on city of Gainesville and Buford ballots. Those votes will not be counted.

  • E-SPLOST 

  • $258 million bond referendum with 1 bond reduction millage

Funding must be used for capital projects. Hall County’s 10-year facility plan calls for the following projects: 

$109M: Build four new elementary schools to replace seven existing schools: McEver Arts Academy, Myers Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Riverbend Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, Tadmore Elementary and World Language Academy Primary

$44M: Build a new middle school in South Hall

$25M: Renovate existing middle and high school bathrooms, classrooms and core spaces

$12M: Extra-curricular activity area improvements

$9M each: New performing arts centers for Johnson and West Hall high schools

$4M: Center to support agri-business programs 

$10M: District maintenance and transportation facilities

Gainesville education items

  • E-SPLOST

  • $83 million Gainesville bond referendum 

Funding must be used for capital projects. Gainesville’s five-year facility plan calls for the following projects: 

$32M: Build new middle school in the area of Gainesville Exploration and Mundy Mill academies

$51M: Redesign Gainesville High School campus 

  • New advanced studies and workforce development building

  • New cafeteria and media center

  • New instructional building

  • New student activities center for athletics, band and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. 

$8M: New gymnasiums at Centennial Arts, Gainesville Exploration and New Holland Knowledge academies

$3M: Renovate City Park stadium and Walt Snelling press box 

$1M: Revamp Ivey-Watson Field at Lanier Point Park

$0.5M: Remodel transportation facility and the Ninth Grade Center

General Primary

When: May 19, with early voting weekdays April 27-May 15 and Saturday, May 9

Qualifying: Some candidates have announced intentions to run. The official qualifying period is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 and until noon March 6

Seats:

Superior Court Judge

  • Clint Garry Bearden, incumbent, has qualified

Superior Court Judge 

  • Kathlene F. Gosselin, incumbent, has qualified

Superior Court Judge

  • Bonnie Chessher Oliver, incumbent, has qualified

State Court Judge 

State Court Judge

  • B.E. “Gene” Roberts III, incumbent, has qualified

Probate Judge

  • Patty Walters Laine, R, incumbent, has qualified

Chief Magistrate 

  • Margaret Gregory, R, incumbent, has qualified

Clerk of Courts

Sheriff 

Tax Commissioner

Coroner

  • Doug Forrester, R, has qualified

  • Marion Merck, R, incumbent, has qualified

Surveyor 

  • Chris Patton, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Commissioner, District 2

  • David Gibbs IV, R, has qualified

  • Billy Powell, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Commissioner, District 4

Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3  

  • Craig Herrington, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4 

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

U.S. Senate

  • Tricia Carpenter McCracken, D, has qualified

  • Marckeith DeJesus, D, has qualified

  • Maya Dillard Smith, D, has qualified

  • James Knox, D, has qualified

  • Jon Ossoff, D, has qualified

  • David Perdue, R, incumbent, has qualified

  • Sarah Riggs Amico, D, has qualified

  • Teresa Pike Tomlinson, D, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 27

  • Lee Hawkins, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

  • Pat Calmes, D, has qualified

  • Matt Dubnik, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

  • Timothy Barr, R, incumbent, has qualified

  • Clifton Marshall, D, has qualified

  • Derrick McCollum, R, has qualified

  • Donald Schmidt, R, has qualified

Georgia Senate, District 49

  • Butch Miller, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia Senate, District 50

General Election

When: Nov. 3, with early voting weekdays Oct. 12-30 and Saturday, Oct. 24

  • U.S. Senate

    • Al Bartell, independent, has qualified

    • Allen Buckley, independent, has qualified

    • Doug Collins, R, has qualified

    • Annette Davis Jackson, R, has qualified

    • John "Green" Fortuin, Green Party, has qualified

    • Derrick E. Grayson, R, has qualified

    • Michael Todd Greene, independent, has qualified

    • Deborah Jackson, D, has qualified

    • A. Wayne Johnson, R, has qualified

    • Matt Lieberman, D, has qualified

    • Kelly Loeffler, R, has qualified

    • Rod Mack has qualified as a write-in

    • Joy Felicia Slade, D, has qualified

    • Brian Slowinski, libertarian, has qualified

    • Valencia Stovall, independent, has qualified

    • Ed Tarver, D, has qualified

    • Kandiss Taylor, R, has qualified

    • Raphael Warnock, D, has announced

The chosen candidates from the May 19 primary for these positions:

  • U.S. Senate

  • U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

  • Georgia House of Representatives, District 27

  • Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

  • Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

  • Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

  • Georgia Senate, District 49

  • Georgia Senate, District 50

  • Probate Judge 

  • Chief Magistrate 

  • Clerk of Courts

  • Sheriff

  • Tax Commissioner

  • Coroner

  • Surveyor

  • Hall County Commissioner, District 2

  • Hall County Commissioner, District 4

  • Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

  • Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3  

  • Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4 

The Associated Press contributed.

