Your guide to a long, busy 2020 election season

With a presidential election and fierce battles for U.S. Senate, the 2020 election season is busy and long. Those aren’t the only races on the ballot, though. We’ve collected all of the items that are set to appear on ballots this year.

For information about your voting status and sample ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Information is also available at the Hall County website. Additionally, the state is rolling out new voting machines this year. Here's how to use them.

Qualifying for the May primary is March 2-6. This article will be updated as additional candidates file to qualify for that election.

Presidential preference primary and special election

In the presidential preference primary, voters can choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot to nominate a candidate to run for president in the November election. A special election being held at the same time will ask voters to vote yes or no on the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and bond referendums for schools. The E-SPLOST will be on each ballot and a nonpartisan ballot along with the separate bond referendums, with Hall voters deciding on a bond for Hall County Schools and Gainesville voters deciding on a bond for Gainesville City Schools. The E-SPLOST, which has been estimated to collect between $133 million and $136 million for Hall, $41 million and $43 million for Gainesville and $3.6 million and $4 million for Buford over five years, would put a penny toward local schools for every dollar spent. The collections in Hall and Gainesville would essentially be used to repay the bonds, with Hall’s plans including a bond millage rate as well.

When and where to vote

When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24, with early voting weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2-20 and Saturday, March 14

Where: Early voting through March 13 at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville; Early voting March 14, 16-20 at the government center as well as at East Hall and North Hall community centers and Spout Springs library branch in South Hall

Republican ballot

Donald Trump

Democrat ballot

Michael Bennet (has dropped out of the race)

Joseph R. Biden

Michael R. Bloomberg (has dropped out of the race)

Pete Buttigieg (has dropped out of the race)

John K. Delaney (has dropped out of the race)

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar (has dropped out of the race)

Deval Patrick (has dropped out of the race)

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer (has dropped out of the race)

Elizabeth Warren (has dropped out of the race)

Andrew Yang (has dropped out of the race)

Hall County education items

Note, the bond referendum appears in error on city of Gainesville and Buford ballots. Those votes will not be counted.

E-SPLOST

$258 million bond referendum with 1 bond reduction millage

Funding must be used for capital projects. Hall County’s 10-year facility plan calls for the following projects:

$109M: Build four new elementary schools to replace seven existing schools: McEver Arts Academy, Myers Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Riverbend Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, Tadmore Elementary and World Language Academy Primary

$44M: Build a new middle school in South Hall

$25M: Renovate existing middle and high school bathrooms, classrooms and core spaces

$12M: Extra-curricular activity area improvements

$9M each: New performing arts centers for Johnson and West Hall high schools

$4M: Center to support agri-business programs

$10M: District maintenance and transportation facilities

Gainesville education items

E-SPLOST

$83 million Gainesville bond referendum

Funding must be used for capital projects. Gainesville’s five-year facility plan calls for the following projects:

$32M: Build new middle school in the area of Gainesville Exploration and Mundy Mill academies

$51M: Redesign Gainesville High School campus

New advanced studies and workforce development building

New cafeteria and media center

New instructional building

New student activities center for athletics, band and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

$8M: New gymnasiums at Centennial Arts, Gainesville Exploration and New Holland Knowledge academies

$3M: Renovate City Park stadium and Walt Snelling press box

$1M: Revamp Ivey-Watson Field at Lanier Point Park

$0.5M: Remodel transportation facility and the Ninth Grade Center

General Primary

When: May 19, with early voting weekdays April 27-May 15 and Saturday, May 9

Qualifying: Some candidates have announced intentions to run. The official qualifying period is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 and until noon March 6

Seats:

Superior Court Judge

Clint Garry Bearden, incumbent, has qualified

Superior Court Judge

Kathlene F. Gosselin, incumbent, has qualified

Superior Court Judge

Bonnie Chessher Oliver, incumbent, has qualified

State Court Judge

John Breakfield, incumbent, has qualified

State Court Judge

B.E. “Gene” Roberts III, incumbent, has qualified

Probate Judge

Patty Walters Laine, R, incumbent, has qualified

Chief Magistrate

Margaret Gregory, R, incumbent, has qualified

Clerk of Courts

Sheriff

Gerald Couch R, incumbent, has qualified

Kris Hall, R, has qualified

Mitch Taylor, R, has qualified

David P. Williams, R, has qualified

Tax Commissioner

Darla Eden, R, incumbent, has qualified

Coroner

Doug Forrester, R, has qualified

Marion Merck, R, incumbent, has qualified

Surveyor

Chris Patton, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Commissioner, District 2

David Gibbs IV, R, has qualified

Billy Powell, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Commissioner, District 4

Jeff Stowe, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

Bobby Banks, R, has qualified

Richard Higgins, R, incumbent, has qualified

Judy Sartain, R, has announced

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3

Craig Herrington, R, incumbent, has qualified

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

U.S. Senate

Tricia Carpenter McCracken, D, has qualified

Marckeith DeJesus, D, has qualified

Maya Dillard Smith, D, has qualified

James Knox, D, has qualified

Jon Ossoff, D, has qualified

David Perdue, R, incumbent, has qualified

Sarah Riggs Amico, D, has qualified

Teresa Pike Tomlinson, D, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 27

Lee Hawkins, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

Pat Calmes, D, has qualified

Matt Dubnik, R, incumbent, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

Emory Dunahoo, R, incumbent, has qualified

Leigh Miller, D, has qualified

Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

Timothy Barr, R, incumbent, has qualified

Clifton Marshall, D, has qualified

Derrick McCollum, R, has qualified

Donald Schmidt, R, has qualified

Georgia Senate, District 49

Butch Miller, R, incumbent, has qualified

General Election

When: Nov. 3, with early voting weekdays Oct. 12-30 and Saturday, Oct. 24

U.S. Senate

Al Bartell, independent, has qualified



Allen Buckley, independent, has qualified



Doug Collins, R, has qualified



Annette Davis Jackson, R, has qualified



John "Green" Fortuin, Green Party, has qualified



Derrick E. Grayson, R, has qualified



Michael Todd Greene, independent, has qualified



Deborah Jackson, D, has qualified



A. Wayne Johnson, R, has qualified



Matt Lieberman, D, has qualified



Kelly Loeffler, R, has qualified



Rod Mack has qualified as a write-in



Joy Felicia Slade, D, has qualified



Brian Slowinski, libertarian, has qualified



Valencia Stovall, independent, has qualified



Ed Tarver, D, has qualified



Kandiss Taylor, R, has qualified



Raphael Warnock, D, has announced

The chosen candidates from the May 19 primary for these positions:

U.S. Senate

U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District

Georgia House of Representatives, District 27

Georgia House of Representatives, District 29

Georgia House of Representatives, District 30

Georgia House of Representatives, District 103

Georgia Senate, District 49

Georgia Senate, District 50

Probate Judge

Chief Magistrate

Clerk of Courts

Sheriff

Tax Commissioner

Coroner

Surveyor

Hall County Commissioner, District 2

Hall County Commissioner, District 4

Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3

Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4

The Associated Press contributed.