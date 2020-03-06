Your guide to a long, busy 2020 election season

With a presidential election and fierce battles for U.S. Senate, the 2020 election season is busy and long. Those aren’t the only races on the ballot, though. We’ve collected all of the items that are set to appear on ballots this year.
Presidential preference primary and special election
In the presidential preference primary, voters can choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot to nominate a candidate to run for president in the November election. A special election being held at the same time will ask voters to vote yes or no on the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and bond referendums for schools. The E-SPLOST will be on each ballot and a nonpartisan ballot along with the separate bond referendums, with Hall voters deciding on a bond for Hall County Schools and Gainesville voters deciding on a bond for Gainesville City Schools. The E-SPLOST, which has been estimated to collect between $133 million and $136 million for Hall, $41 million and $43 million for Gainesville and $3.6 million and $4 million for Buford over five years, would put a penny toward local schools for every dollar spent. The collections in Hall and Gainesville would essentially be used to repay the bonds, with Hall’s plans including a bond millage rate as well.
When and where to vote
When: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24, with early voting weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2-20 and Saturday, March 14
Where: Early voting through March 13 at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville; Early voting March 14, 16-20 at the government center as well as at East Hall and North Hall community centers and Spout Springs library branch in South Hall
Republican ballot
Donald Trump
Democrat ballot
Michael Bennet (has dropped out of the race)
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg (has dropped out of the race)
Pete Buttigieg (has dropped out of the race)
John K. Delaney (has dropped out of the race)
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar (has dropped out of the race)
Deval Patrick (has dropped out of the race)
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer (has dropped out of the race)
Elizabeth Warren (has dropped out of the race)
Andrew Yang (has dropped out of the race)
Hall County education items
Note, the bond referendum appears in error on city of Gainesville and Buford ballots. Those votes will not be counted.
E-SPLOST
$258 million bond referendum with 1 bond reduction millage
Funding must be used for capital projects. Hall County’s 10-year facility plan calls for the following projects:
$109M: Build four new elementary schools to replace seven existing schools: McEver Arts Academy, Myers Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Riverbend Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, Tadmore Elementary and World Language Academy Primary
$44M: Build a new middle school in South Hall
$25M: Renovate existing middle and high school bathrooms, classrooms and core spaces
$12M: Extra-curricular activity area improvements
$9M each: New performing arts centers for Johnson and West Hall high schools
$4M: Center to support agri-business programs
$10M: District maintenance and transportation facilities
Gainesville education items
E-SPLOST
$83 million Gainesville bond referendum
Funding must be used for capital projects. Gainesville’s five-year facility plan calls for the following projects:
$32M: Build new middle school in the area of Gainesville Exploration and Mundy Mill academies
$51M: Redesign Gainesville High School campus
New advanced studies and workforce development building
New cafeteria and media center
New instructional building
New student activities center for athletics, band and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
$8M: New gymnasiums at Centennial Arts, Gainesville Exploration and New Holland Knowledge academies
$3M: Renovate City Park stadium and Walt Snelling press box
$1M: Revamp Ivey-Watson Field at Lanier Point Park
$0.5M: Remodel transportation facility and the Ninth Grade Center
General Primary
When: May 19, with early voting weekdays April 27-May 15 and Saturday, May 9
Qualifying: Some candidates have announced intentions to run. The official qualifying period is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5 and until noon March 6
Seats:
Superior Court Judge
Clint Garry Bearden, incumbent, has qualified
Superior Court Judge
Kathlene F. Gosselin, incumbent, has qualified
Superior Court Judge
Bonnie Chessher Oliver, incumbent, has qualified
State Court Judge
John Breakfield, incumbent, has qualified
State Court Judge
B.E. “Gene” Roberts III, incumbent, has qualified
Probate Judge
Patty Walters Laine, R, incumbent, has qualified
Chief Magistrate
Margaret Gregory, R, incumbent, has qualified
Clerk of Courts
Charles Baker, R, incumbent, has qualified
Jennifer Gibbs, R, has qualified
Bradford Rounds, R, has qualified
Laura Stiner, R, has qualified
Sheriff
Gerald Couch R, incumbent, has qualified
Kris Hall, R, has qualified
Mitch Taylor, R, has qualified
David P. Williams, R, has qualified
Tax Commissioner
- Darla Eden, R, incumbent, has qualified
Coroner
Doug Forrester, R, has qualified
Marion Merck, R, incumbent, has qualified
Surveyor
Chris Patton, R, incumbent, has qualified
Hall County Commissioner, District 2
David Gibbs IV, R, has qualified
Billy Powell, R, incumbent, has qualified
Hall County Commissioner, District 4
Jeff Stowe, R, incumbent, has qualified
Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson
Bobby Banks, R, has qualified
Richard Higgins, R, incumbent, has qualified
Judy Sartain, R, has announced
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3
- Craig Herrington, R, incumbent, has qualified
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4
U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District
Michael Boggus, R, has qualified
Paul Broun, R, has qualified
Andrew Clyde, R, has qualified
Matt Gurtler, R, has qualified
Devin Pandy, D, has qualified
Maria Strickland, R, has qualified
Kevin Tanner, R, has qualified
Ethan Underwood, R, has qualified
Kellie Weeks, R, has qualified
John Wilkinson, R, has qualified
Dan Wilson, D, has qualified
U.S. Senate
Tricia Carpenter McCracken, D, has qualified
Marckeith DeJesus, D, has qualified
Maya Dillard Smith, D, has qualified
James Knox, D, has qualified
Jon Ossoff, D, has qualified
David Perdue, R, incumbent, has qualified
Sarah Riggs Amico, D, has qualified
Teresa Pike Tomlinson, D, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 27
Lee Hawkins, R, incumbent, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 29
Pat Calmes, D, has qualified
Matt Dubnik, R, incumbent, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30
Emory Dunahoo, R, incumbent, has qualified
Leigh Miller, D, has qualified
Georgia House of Representatives, District 103
Timothy Barr, R, incumbent, has qualified
Clifton Marshall, D, has qualified
Derrick McCollum, R, has qualified
Donald Schmidt, R, has qualified
Georgia Senate, District 49
- Butch Miller, R, incumbent, has qualified
Dee Daley, D, has qualified
Andy Garrison, R, has qualified
Dan Gasaway, R, has qualified
Stacy Hall, R, has qualified
Bo Hatchett, R, has qualified
Tricia Lynne Hise, R, has qualified
Lee Moore, R, has qualified
General Election
When: Nov. 3, with early voting weekdays Oct. 12-30 and Saturday, Oct. 24
U.S. Senate
Al Bartell, independent, has qualified
Allen Buckley, independent, has qualified
Doug Collins, R, has qualified
Annette Davis Jackson, R, has qualified
John "Green" Fortuin, Green Party, has qualified
Derrick E. Grayson, R, has qualified
Michael Todd Greene, independent, has qualified
Deborah Jackson, D, has qualified
A. Wayne Johnson, R, has qualified
Matt Lieberman, D, has qualified
Kelly Loeffler, R, has qualified
Rod Mack has qualified as a write-in
Joy Felicia Slade, D, has qualified
Brian Slowinski, libertarian, has qualified
Valencia Stovall, independent, has qualified
Ed Tarver, D, has qualified
Kandiss Taylor, R, has qualified
Raphael Warnock, D, has announced
The chosen candidates from the May 19 primary for these positions:
U.S. Senate
U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia’s 9th District
Georgia House of Representatives, District 27
Georgia House of Representatives, District 29
Georgia House of Representatives, District 30
Georgia House of Representatives, District 103
Georgia Senate, District 49
Georgia Senate, District 50
Probate Judge
Chief Magistrate
Clerk of Courts
Sheriff
Tax Commissioner
Coroner
Surveyor
Hall County Commissioner, District 2
Hall County Commissioner, District 4
Hall County Board of Commissioners chairperson
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 3
Hall County Schools Board of Education, Post 4
